Nine has announced it will sell the former Fairfax's regional newspaper division to former Domain boss Antony Catalano. By June 30 this year, the long-predicted sale will be completed, with Nine offloading the 160-plus regional titles including the Canberra Times, Newcastle Herald, The Examiner, The Border Mail and the Illawarra Mercury. The group also includes around 130 community-based websites, and agricultural publications such as The Land, Queensland Country Life, and Stock and Land. <

In announcing the deal, Nine CEO Hugh Marks said the sale was part of the company's strategy to "exit non-core businesses and to focus on Nine’s portfolio of high-growth, digital assets. We will retain a commercial relationship with ACM and look forward to continuing to work with the business in areas where there are mutual benefits to both Nine and ACM.”