The sale prompts questions over the future of regional outlets like The Newcastle Herald and The Canberra Times.

Nine has announced it will sell the former Fairfax's regional newspaper division to former Domain boss Antony Catalano. By June 30 this year, the long-predicted sale will be completed, with Nine offloading the 160-plus regional titles including the Canberra Times, Newcastle Herald, The Examiner, The Border Mail and the Illawarra Mercury. The group also includes around 130 community-based websites, and agricultural publications such as The Land, Queensland Country Life, and Stock and Land. <

In announcing the deal, Nine CEO Hugh Marks said the sale was part of the company's strategy to "exit non-core businesses and to focus on Nine’s portfolio of high-growth, digital assets. We will retain a commercial relationship with ACM and look forward to continuing to work with the business in areas where there are mutual benefits to both Nine and ACM.”