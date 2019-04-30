He was a poet who reached across the aeons to Homer, yet he lived in a land which has never willingly taken a single poem to its heart.

(Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

Les, old Les is he dead then? Les Murray, Australia's greatest poet, gone at 80. The news came over the wires just as the sideshow debate was beginning on 7TWO, sandwiched between a Get Smart episode and a Shark Rotator ad.

A tsunami of articles followed -- long and pre-written pieces on our greatest poet, national institution, living treasure, etc. That he was writing to the end leaves us with a vast body of work. He identified his own expansive form with the wider world in one of his most striking works, 'The Craze Field':