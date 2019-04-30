Whoever agreed to the second debate being on Sky News from Brisbane on Friday night will turn out to be the PR genius of the election campaign. Not.
The fact that it will air up against a popular NRL game from North Queensland gives us the impression that the debate will be almost hidden from view from the rest of Australia, and Foxtel subscribers. It’s as though they don't really want many people to watch. After last night’s smirk-a-thon in Perth, that may be a good thing.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.