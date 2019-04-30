Why did anyone agree to a debate on Sky News on a Friday night?

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten shake hands before the first leaders forum. (Image: AAP/The West Australian)

Whoever agreed to the second debate being on Sky News from Brisbane on Friday night will turn out to be the PR genius of the election campaign. Not.

The fact that it will air up against a popular NRL game from North Queensland gives us the impression that the debate will be almost hidden from view from the rest of Australia, and Foxtel subscribers. It’s as though they don't really want many people to watch. After last night’s smirk-a-thon in Perth, that may be a good thing.