Labor's recent Israel problem doesn't so much hinge on the comments made or the beliefs held, but rather that there is conflict at all.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

Earlier this month Melissa Parke, Bill Shorten’s "star candidate" for the Perth seat of Curtin, stepped out of the race.

Parke made the decision after comments she made about Israel to a meeting of pro-Palestine Labor activists at the United Voice headquarters in Perth. She had compared Israel’s settlements to China’s activity in the South China Sea, repeated disputed claims that “a pregnant refugee woman was ordered at a checkpoint in Gaza to drink a bottle of bleach", and discussed Israel in relation to foreign influence on Australian policy-making (both at home and abroad).