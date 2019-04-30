Modest figures for the first leaders' debate — meanwhile the second episode of Lego Masters experienced a bit of a drop off in viewership.

Lego Masters pulled in 1.48 million viewers last night, making it third nationally between the 6 to 7pm News programs on Seven. While Lego Masters had the biggest opening night audience of the year, episode two shed 430,000 viewers -- a 22.47% drop. The return of Masterchef Australia on Ten drew in a modest figure (905,000) and Seven’s House Rules just beat it -- 944,000 nationally was OK, but was a fall of 23.4%.

The viewing figures for the first leaders' debate on Seven and 7TWO was confused because of coding errors. When sorted we found that 881,300 watched across all of Seven’s channels, with 603,300 in the metros and 221,000 in the regions. The national figure was not enough to make the top 10 national programs last night, but the metro audiences figures slotted in to number seven among the news programs.