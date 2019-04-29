My Kitchen Rules draws to a close and Bachelor in Paradise has a low-ratings night

(Image: Lego Masters/Nine Now)

Nine’s night in the main channels because of Lego Masters - 1.913 million for the first episode. This lead-in didn't pay off for 60 Minutes however -- it averaged 808,000 nationally, meaning more than 1.1 million turned off.

Seven finished off My Kitchen Rules -- 1.39 million for the winners’ announcement and 1.30 million for the lead up --or an average of 1.34 million across the two hours from 8pm to 10pm. That wasn’t great, but it did have help from House Rules which returned at 8.30pm with 1.23 million, up 29% from a year ago according to Seven.