Surely Kerry Stokes was having a lend of everyone when he joyously greeted the news that the first leaders' debate in this election in Perth would be broadcast exclusively on the Seven network at 7pm tonight. Seven put out a statement on Saturday saying:
Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes described the historic event as a 'wonderful coup for WA … At last Perth and WA are being treated with respect from our leaders.
