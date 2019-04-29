Once upon a time, election debates were watched by millions. Now they seem like an unwanted sideshow. What happened?

Tony Abbott in the 2010 leaders debate (Image: YouTube)

Tonight Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten will face off in the first television leaders’ debate of the election campaign. But don’t expect huge ratings or any big, vote-swinging zingers. Instead, tonight’s edition -- shunted onto Seven’s second channel -- will likely show just how far debates have fallen in importance to the election campaign.

Dwindling ratings

Once upon a time, leaders' debates were prime-time ratings gold. In 2001, the debate between John Howard and Kim Beazley was watched by 2.44 million, while 2007’s showdown between Howard and Rudd was watched by 2.4 million. The 2010 debate between Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott was pushed out of its 7.30pm timeslot to avoid clashing with the finale of MasterChef, but still attracted around 3 million viewers across numerous networks. For context, that year’s AFL Grand Final was watched by 3.6 million.