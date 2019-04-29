Labor's massive plan to increase subsidies for and wages in childcare will accelerate the transformation of a sector plagued by competing priorities.

Bill Shorten visits a childcare centre in Ivanhoe to launch Labor's childcare policy

The childcare policies unveiled by Labor yesterday are eye-poppingly big: $4 billion across the forward estimates on subsidies. Half a billion to increase the pay of childcare workers over the forwards -- but rising to $10 billion over the next decade as a long-term commitment to a 20% real increase kicks in. It's a colossal intervention in the sector, and one that deserves more debate than purely about Labor's political tactics.

Not that the tactical debate isn't important. Having done the political hard yards of putting in place a range of unpopular tax measures to generate additional revenue, Labor has been relentlessly focused so far in the campaign on telling voters of all the goodies they're going to get from them -- in particular, in health.