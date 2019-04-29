Kerryn Phelps' style is of the outsider who is politically effective. But she's up against a representative of a system of power that is used to getting its own way.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

It's a mild Wednesday evening at Bondi Beach, right before Easter. Homeless people are settling in for the night at the rear of the iconic, now shabby, Pavilion. Out the front, however, local MP Kerryn Phelps is holding a pre-election Politics In The Pub gathering in a bar and restaurant called Bucket List.

By normal political logic, Phelps shouldn't be MP for Wentworth, the bluest of blue-ribbon Liberal seats. But she seized it last October, powered by the rage of local Liberals in the aftermath of the ousting of Malcolm Turnbull. Now, the conventional wisdom goes, business-as-usual will reassert itself. The angry Liberals of last October will return to the fold, and Dave Sharma will take his rightful place in Canberra.