ScoMo having a beer. ScoMo shearing a sheep. Most of the media is happily telling the parties' stories so far. Is that all about to change?

Watching Australia’s media covering an election campaign is a lot like watching the Tour de France. And right now, Australia’s press Tour is half-way through, just hitting the mountainous stages in the Pyrenees.

There’s the press pack: puffing up the rise, grouped together in the peloton, each rider subtly and continually adjusting their movements to the pack as a whole so that the total group seems to move as if as one. It’s an approach that’s said to bring the wisdom of the crowd to campaign reporting: it carves a national narrative from the day-to-day campaigning, ensuring the country gets to experience the election in a more or less uniform way.