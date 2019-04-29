Certainly the deal is of use to Palmer in his bid for a Queensland Senate seat. But that's not all.

(Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

The preference deal between Clive Palmer and the Liberals, expected to be announced with great fanfare by Palmer today, is likely to prove significant in two ways -- neither of which involve the actual flow of preferences from the former to the latter.

Certainly the deal is of use to Palmer in his bid for a Queensland Senate seat, which had hitherto relied entirely on his multimillion-dollar strategy of shouting loud nothings into the ears of disengaged voters through every available media platform.