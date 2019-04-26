There's a creeping belief that Warringah is a two-horse race between Tony Abbott and Zali Steggall, but independent candidate Susan Moylan-Coombs specialises in things that are often overlooked.

Independent candidate for Warringah Susan Moylan-Coombs (Image: Karen Watson)

When Australians talk about having the oldest surviving culture on Earth, Susan Moylan-Coombs wants you to really think about what that means. Indigenous Australians prospered on this continent for what we now estimate to be roughly 80,000 years before the colonial project arrived and, in her words, "took just over 230 years to fuck it up".

Last year she delivered the keynote speech to the Australian Leadership Retreat (ALR) at the Australian Davos Connection Forum -- an invitation-only event packed with CEOs, politicians, and media. She spoke of the coming climate catastrophe and the folly of attempting to solve it using the same logic that got us here in the first place. The speech was titled "Australia's blind spot".