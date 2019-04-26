The Front Bar continues to outshine The Footy Show, which this week, once again, didn't make it into the top 100 national programs.

(Image: 9Now/The Footy Show)

Last night for the second week in a row The Footy Show’s figures failed to make the cut in the top 100 national programs. The national cut off at Number 100 was 121,000 people last night -- last week it was 141,000. This is a sharp contrast to Seven’s The Front Bar which lifted its audience to 555,000 (287,000 in Melbourne) from 490,000 last week with 250,000 in Melbourne.

The Essendon-Collingwood game grabbed 1.04 million viewers on Seven and its other channels, plus 315,000 on Foxtel. As a result of having the AFL game as the lead-in, Seven News had its highest national figures of the year (1.87 million) and a metro figure of 1.29 million. Nine News was boosted by the NRL game of the afternoon between Easts and St George (557,000 plus 264,000 on Foxtel).