Last night for the second week in a row The Footy Show’s figures failed to make the cut in the top 100 national programs. The national cut off at Number 100 was 121,000 people last night -- last week it was 141,000. This is a sharp contrast to Seven’s The Front Bar which lifted its audience to 555,000 (287,000 in Melbourne) from 490,000 last week with 250,000 in Melbourne.
The Essendon-Collingwood game grabbed 1.04 million viewers on Seven and its other channels, plus 315,000 on Foxtel. As a result of having the AFL game as the lead-in, Seven News had its highest national figures of the year (1.87 million) and a metro figure of 1.29 million. Nine News was boosted by the NRL game of the afternoon between Easts and St George (557,000 plus 264,000 on Foxtel).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.