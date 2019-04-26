The violent underworld of the internet gets a plug in Adelaide's paper.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Four Pete's sake. In an otherwise fairly standard wrap of why a Clive Palmer policy won't actually work, The Advertiser has included various graphs and diagrams detailing voter sentiments, including one collecting positive and negative reactions to various party leaders across "social media" from April 14 to 17. One percentage that caught Ms Tips' eye was the unusually high rating allocated to a certain obscure Queensland senator and Nazi-talking-point-enthusiast who polled equal first with 30% positive reactions. A quick look at the sources gives an indication as to why that might be -- it takes in YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and 4chan.