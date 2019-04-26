The Reserve Bank has been watching unemployment closely to decide if interest rates needed to be cut. But now, inflation has thrown a spanner in the works by falling in the March quarter, reflecting a weakening economy.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

This week produced an intriguing twist in the "will they won't they" story around a Reserve Bank interest rate cut. Since last year, we've been tracking the slow transition of a further rate cut from a remote chance, officially dismissed by the central bank to, now, a priced-in certainty for the markets and most economic commentators.

The timing of the cut vis-a-vis the election, of course, added a political dimension to the story -- Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg can't refer to a "strong economy" with a straight face if the RBA is cutting rates to stimulate growth, a kind of photo-negative replay of the bank's rate hike during the 2007 campaign. All that was needed was a data trigger for the bank: in the words of the bank's own board minutes, “where inflation did not move any higher and unemployment trended up”, an interest rate cut would be “appropriate” (and perhaps two, according to many economists).