Crikey readers discuss what Labor could be doing differently.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Into this world comes Bill Shorten: once the hyperkinetic figure of youthful Labor, now as ancient and steeped in tradition as a moth-eaten banner for the Amalgamated Slurryists and Frittlers hanging in a Trades Hall glass case.

On Wednesday Guy Rundle wrote that days are numbered for leaders like Bill Shorten. Are “safe” and centrist figures on their way out? Here’s what Crikey readers had to say on what should change when it comes to Labor’s policies and priorities:

Sandie van Soelen writes: Labor should stop sitting on the fence.

Raise Newstart by a preliminary amount leaving open to more following research

Commit to stopping Adani

Address tax bracket creep rather than reducing taxes — there is much infrastructure and service required to be funded and this would be more fair

Agree with limits on negative gearing

Decrease processing time for asylum seekers and refugees and do not hold in detention for more than a few months unless a known risk

Invest in renewables and encourage research

Judy Hungerford writes: I don’t agree that Shorten should be doing things differently. Labor has had and does have courageous policies going into this election. Shorten is up against a shouty, aggressive table-thumper … But let’s not forget the example of the recent Indonesian elections where the more laid-back and considered candidate prevailed.

I also disagree that Shorten is “lucky”. On the contrary: with ill-economic winds blowing Labor, if elected, will end up in the force of the gale and will be blamed all through their first term for causing it. People forget facts as a term develops, they will forget that the bad economic forecasts started with this most dysfunctional and soulless of governments.

Edward Zakrzewski writes: For starters (not complete and in no particular order):