Suddenly Clive Palmer has displaced Pauline Hanson as the tribune of discontented Queensland voters. The polling basis for that is thin indeed — but Palmer's technique is a last-minute ad blitz that has shifted votes before and could do it again.

Image: (AAP/Dan Peled)

What a fickle master politics can be. Until recently, One Nation was the star attraction of politics' idiot fringe, the group set to disrupt the plans of the major parties in Queensland. Now, based on one poll, Clive Palmer's ad spending and his relentless self-promotion, it's his United Australia Party, or whatever it is called this week, that has been deemed the new disruptor set to dictate terms to the major parties and even secure the balance of power. He's already locked in a preference deal with the Coalition, with talk it could help Palmer beat One Nation conspiracy theorist Malcolm Roberts to the last Senate spot in Queensland.

The origin of the current Palmer boomlet was some marginal seat polling by Newspoll showing 14% for Palmer's party in the Labor-held seat of Herbert in Townsville, making his preferences there crucial. Palmer himself has also been talking up his prospects, and journalists of all stripes are wary of repeating the mistake of 2013 and failing to spot that Palmer's advertising blitz got several of his Senate candidates and (in Fairfax) he himself over the line.