The dignity of private reflection has never been the case for us on Anzac Day. The silence I would like to afford the dead was shattered from the start.

Poppies at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

War is human history’s hardest labour and to every worker ever drawn or forced to do it, my sincere and sober respects. I offer these because, goodness me, Anzac Day just keeps on ballsing up its one job of the year.

The day is set aside not to honour brutal human sacrifice, even if it says so on the box. It is, I suggest, both the tool and the effect of control. Of course, that's not news -- even if reported that way anew each year.