Surrounded by three walls of exposed and distressed brick, and tangles of ferns and vines, the inner-city Labor candidate didn't hold back. "We're the party who believing in winning government so the state can be used to make better lives for people!" he thundered. "They're the party who want to just let things run! Well, look how that's turned out!"
"Too right!"
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.