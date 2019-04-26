Anthony Albanese has helped launch Luke Creasey's ambitious campaign to knock off Adam Bandt in the now-solidly Greens seat of Melbourne.

Surrounded by three walls of exposed and distressed brick, and tangles of ferns and vines, the inner-city Labor candidate didn't hold back. "We're the party who believing in winning government so the state can be used to make better lives for people!" he thundered. "They're the party who want to just let things run! Well, look how that's turned out!"

"Too right!"