Can Dr Brian Owler cure what ails Labor in Bennelong? And will his climate change message cut through in a diverse electorate?

Labor candidate for Bennelong, Brian Owler (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

It’s a Thursday night in in Eastwood, a leafy suburb in Sydney’s north. Labor’s star candidate Dr Brian Owler is addressing the party faithful in an unfitted office space. The walls are unironically exposed concrete, and eskies filled with beer and soft drinks are resting against them. The only furniture is a snack table and some stray dining chairs.

At the front of the room is "Mr Medicare" himself, the neurosurgeon running against incumbent John Alexander in the seat of Bennelong. Alexander, a former tennis player turned Liberal politician, has held the seat since 2010.