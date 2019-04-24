It was a pretty quiet night overall, but many viewers tuned in for Seven News and My Kitchen Rules.

(Image: Seven)

Nine finished a distant second to Seven, which is finishing off My Kitchen Rules with the second semi final pulling in 1.29 million nationally -- still short of the 1.3 million plus a couple of earlier episodes achieved. Seven returned Andrew Denton’s Interview from 9pm -- 842,000. Ten’s Bachelor in Paradise averaged 647,000 nationally.

In regional areas Seven won again with the 6pm News averaging 547,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 524,000, My Kitchen Rules with 470,000, Home and Away with 377,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia on 357,000.