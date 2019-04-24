Labor says the election will be a referendum on wages, but so far has proposed little that will make a material difference for workers stuck with stagnant incomes.

For an election that he promised would be a "referendum on wages", Bill Shorten had little to say on that topic for the first week and a half, preferring to make seemingly endless announcements to the worried well of Australia about how much more taxpayer money would be tipped into the bottomless well of health services.

Easter, however, did provide a suitable launch pad for the wages issue. The holiday used to be the battlefield for IR extremists: every year, right-wing economists, employer groups and restaurant owners would emerge at Easter to bemoan penalty rates, taking us along a Via Dolorosa of shuttered cafes and lost jobs because greedy workers didn't understand we now had a "24/7 economy". Since wage stagnation set in, and penalty rate cuts signally failed to create any additional jobs, the IR hardliners have fallen silent and been replaced by unions and Labor talking about workers missing out.