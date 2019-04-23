The "watergate" scandal, centred on Eastern Australia Agriculture, is ultimately about levees. In particular, levees designed to trap overland water flows -- floodwaters -- that previously had made their way via the Condamine-Balonne rivers catchment into the Murray-Darling system, but which Queensland cotton farmers siphoned off for themselves.
The removal of levees on two EAA properties, Kia Ora and Clyde near St George, was central to the purchase -- for a bizarrely high price and without a public tender -- of overland water by the Department of Agriculture in 2017. The profit made by EAA from the deal made its way to the Cayman Islands.
