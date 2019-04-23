The New York Times' recent investigation into the Murdoch family described James and Kathryn's more progressive leanings as one of the reasons for tension within the family.

The fractured relationship between Rupert Murdoch's children has again been in the spotlight this month after The New York Times' extensive investigation into his empire was published three weeks ago. Among the many juicy details in that series of stories was how the younger son James and his wife Kathryn have been distancing themselves from the conservative agendas of News Corp's media outlets, including Fox News, as well as from the family patriarch.

