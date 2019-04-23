Abbott is going full local candidate this time because he's facing a genuine challenger — and the early polling was terrible for him.

Shelly Beach in Manly (Image:AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Tony Abbott's sudden quest to reduce congestion, to fix tunnels and toilets is, in one way, a miniature version of an extremely Abbottonian trait, one in its fullest display since he was ditched as prime minister.

He has a great sense of the weight and movements of history, and a total disinterest in his own past. Remember the surreal peak of his constant sniping at Malcolm Turnbull; Abbott's “five-point plan” manifesto for fixing the Liberal Party, which lead senior government minister Christopher Pyne to point out the ways in which the Abbott government had failed. The Abbott government in which Pyne had also been a senior minister.