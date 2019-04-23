This isn't the first time a government has put restrictions on social media. But the idea isn't without its faults.

St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo. (Image: AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne, file)

Hours after 290 people were killed in a series of Easter Sunday bombings across Sri Lanka, the government moved to enforce a nation-wide social media blackout to stop the dissemination of “false news” that could potentially ignite tensions.

Eight explosions rocked the South Asian country -- including six suicide bombings -- in the cities of Colombo, Batticaloa and Negombo, targeting Christians observing Easter mass at three churches and tourists at three high-end hotels.