There’s no longer one election campaign. There’s hundreds, broken up by electorates, social media platform, gender, age, income and attitudes.

The traditional media is so busy asking: “How’re the party leaders going?” that it’s missing what might be a bigger question: how’s the media going?

This is not just another election, where the media does what it’s always done: reporters get on the bus, get off the bus, try to gotcha the leaders, get back on the bus, try to tell the story as straight as possible, while the Press Gallery brahmins raise a wetted finger in the air to tell which way the wind is blowing, to tell us: ”Who’s up? Who’s down?”