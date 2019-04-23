There are broader questions that don’t have clear answers, of course. But it's not so complex when you keep your eye on the ball.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

We're nearly two weeks into the latest Israel Folau controversy and the commentary is still filled with distractions. So, with his closed code of conduct hearing now scheduled for May 4, let's be clear about what he actually did.

Firstly: this is a serious issue. Much of the initial responses to Folau's comments focused on the fact that, if he is right about who he says is going to hell, we’re all going to hell. Cue lots of tweets poking tongues in cheeks about the consequences of fornicating, drinking and lying. If Folau’s injunction had been restricted to the consequences of what people do, then yeah whatever. However, the point is frequently missed that there’s a difference between what we do and what we are. Specifically, here: the state of being gay.