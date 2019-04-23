Easter Sunday was no deterrent to Insiders viewers — and the AFL helped Seven News pull in some of its best figures all year.

(Image: ABC iView)

Insiders continued on its record breaking run with another 600,000 plus national audience on Sunday -- 603,000 to be precise -- justifying the decision to remain on air on Easter Sunday in a federal election campaign.

Seven easily won Sunday night and followed that up on Monday night with another non-official ratings victory. Nine, meanwhile, offered up two episodes of Young Sheldon (including a repeat), followed by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade -- 450,000 viewers and a weak 4th on the night.