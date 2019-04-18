It was a battle of the orange t-shirts in Perth this week.

(Image: GetUp/Crikey)

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

One Nation fans hit up GetUp. On Tuesday night around 100 people half-filled the Perth Town Hall for GetUp’s WA launch. Among them were a handful of rather loud individuals sporting One Nation shirts. When signing in, attendees were handed a sticker which said “Let’s avoid a car crash … DON’T VOTE LIBERAL”. A cynic might read this as a call to vote for the Nationals, Palmer United and/or One Nation. Who said GetUp was just an ALP front?