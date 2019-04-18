I have been describing Nine’s AFL Footy Show as DOA for weeks as its ratings collapsed to ever lower record lows. But even I did not think that they would plunge to the point where the program dropped out of the national top 100 programs.
Finding out the exact figures has become a state secret in TV land. Program number 100 nationally last night was a repeat of Two and A Half Men on Ten with 141,000 people watching. Last week the AFL Footy Show hit Number 67 with 185,000 nationally, so the fall last night was -- at the very least -- 44,000 viewers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.