Labor has unveiled a boost to Indigenous health, recognising the need for Indigenous communities to be central to program development and implementation. But that requires a workforce.

Bill Shorten and Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy. (Image: AAP /Lukas Coch)

After an obsessive focus on health for white Australians in the first week of its election campaign, Labor has finally released its Indigenous health policy: a $115 million package "that will put First Australians at the centre of decision-making".

The targeted areas hit some of the right notes. The largest chunk, $33 million, will be targeted at rheumatic heart disease. Indigenous Australians have shockingly high rates of rheumatic heart disease -- 26 times higher than non-Indigenous Australians, according to the Heart Foundation, with the rate of acute rheumatic fever, the precursor to RHD, something like 50 times higher among Indigenous compared to non-Indigenous Australians.