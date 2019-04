Grassroots campaign group GetUp has its sights on seven seats this election — and Peter Dutton’s marginal seat of Dickson is the priority target.

(Image: GetUp)

A show of hands under a pergola in Jacaranda Park reveals that several people who had come to door knock for GetUp that Saturday had never done it before.

Even fewer actually lived in Dickson, the Queensland electorate Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has held onto for 18 years, and the seat they’re desperate to shift.