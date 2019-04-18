It's been a stupid election campaign so far and all signs point to it getting stupider.

A true low point in Australia's democratic history.

In an election campaign that has brought us Captain GetUp, stupidity is always likely to be well to the fore. But while big-ticket items like Advance Australia’s bafflingly offensive superhero get all the attention, there’s plenty of idiocy on the bubble at the fringes too. In fact, all in all, this might turn out to be the stupidest election Australia has ever had, and that’s saying something.

Competing with Captain GetUp in the stupidity stakes this week was the actual "captain" of GetUp, Paul Oosting. As national director of GetUp -- a position that might inspire us to give him a fun nickname if only we could think of one -- Oosting embarrassed himself by defending an instruction manual for GetUp volunteers that advised telling voters that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was “part of the coup that removed Malcolm Turnbull”.