HUMAN, ALL TOO HUMAN
As we rely more and more on technology to store information, what are the problems of outsourcing remembering? (Don’t forget, our ancestors went through all this when we invented writing).
Eyewitness testimony is frequently wrong. That’s why we — erm — need more CCTV cameras? Speaking of which, China’s relentless surveillance state now extends to monitoring students in school to ensure they’re paying attention (“Monitoring them is better than running them over with tanks: Discuss.”).
