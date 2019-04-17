This week: looooooong-hand multiplication, the coming war with Iran, and Ellsberg and Chomsky on Assange.

HUMAN, ALL TOO HUMAN

As we rely more and more on technology to store information, what are the problems of outsourcing remembering? (Don’t forget, our ancestors went through all this when we invented writing).

Eyewitness testimony is frequently wrong. That’s why we — erm — need more CCTV cameras? Speaking of which, China’s relentless surveillance state now extends to monitoring students in school to ensure they’re paying attention (“Monitoring them is better than running them over with tanks: Discuss.”).