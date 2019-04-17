Iggy Pop may be known as the godfather of punk, but he's returned to Sydney at a time where punk is one of the hardest things to be.

(Image: Sydney Opera House/Prudence Upton)

There is a bit of speculation going around the audience before the performance commences inside the Sydney Opera House's Concert Hall. These aren't, however, the usual pre-gig questions. “How long will it take before everybody stands up?” is the first. Literally within 60 seconds, as it turns out. The first song hadn't even started.

“How long until he takes his shirt off?” is the next. This one goes through to the keeper on a technicality -- he was never wearing one. He does have a jacket, though, which is quickly disposed of. Later on in the night, two other punters go shirtless -- a guy up the front and a young woman in one of the platform boxes.