News Corp CEO Robert Thomson attacked the New York Times and social media platforms in making the annual Keith Murdoch oration in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

The chief executive of News Corp Robert Thomson (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Just days after a Federal Court judge heavily criticised the journalism of News Corp's Daily Telegraph over its Geoffrey Rush "scoop", the company's CEO has let loose at The New York Times for a "hatchet job" on the Murdoch family published last week.

He dismissed the Times' 20,000-word opus, which pulled apart recent developments in the Murdoch empire, as a "rancid hatchet job" that was "distant from the truth".