Just days after a Federal Court judge heavily criticised the journalism of News Corp's Daily Telegraph over its Geoffrey Rush "scoop", the company's CEO has let loose at The New York Times for a "hatchet job" on the Murdoch family published last week.
He dismissed the Times' 20,000-word opus, which pulled apart recent developments in the Murdoch empire, as a "rancid hatchet job" that was "distant from the truth".
