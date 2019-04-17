The chief executive of News Corp Robert Thomson (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Just days after a Federal Court judge heavily criticised the journalism of News Corp's Daily Telegraph over its Geoffrey Rush "scoop", the company's CEO has let loose at The New York Times for a "hatchet job" on the Murdoch family published last week.

He dismissed the Times' 20,000-word opus, which pulled apart recent developments in the Murdoch empire, as a "rancid hatchet job" that was "distant from the truth".