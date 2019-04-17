Labor is talking about nothing but health, which is a positive for Bill Shorten but serves voters poorly when there are more critical issues to be dealt with.

Bill Shorten had a ragged media conference in the Adelaide seat of Boothby yesterday. He claimed Labor had no new or increased taxes on superannuation -- technically correct, but several proposed rule super changes will raise more revenue -- and a journalist got stroppy when the Labor leader refused to answer a question about the impact of Labor's climate action policies to achieve its more ambitious emissions reduction targets.

The journalist, Ten's Jonathan Lea, had asked Shorten "when can voters learn more about Labor's emission reduction target, how you will get there and the cost to the economy?" It's a fair question, given Labor has opted for a shopping list of emissions abatement measures rather than a coherent policy. The extent to which an emissions safeguard scheme that doesn't cover around three-quarters of emissions, an electric vehicle target and some subsidy programs will drive a reduction of over 40% of emissions by 2030 is a valid subject for discussion during an election campaign, even if the government literally has no climate policy beyond, apparently, fixing the "climate deficit" by increasing emissions.