Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Indonesians go to the polls today. President Joko Widodo will once again face off against former lieutenant general Prabowo Subianto in a re-run of the 2014 election. This time around, however, the race has been vastly different. The hope promised by Widodo five years ago has subsided, and the nation’s darker undercurrents of intolerance have bubbled to the surface.

With legislative elections being held simultaneously with the presidential poll for the first time, and 190 million Indonesians eligible to vote, it is widely being seen as the biggest single-day poll in human history. India’s current election (for which there are 900 million eligible voters), in contrast, is taking place on seven separate polling days over five weeks.