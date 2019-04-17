With the top three morning shows collectively pulling in over 1.15 million viewers, it's a reminder that it is a very important news slot.

(Image: ABC News Breakfast)

Following news of the Notre Dame fire in Paris there were increased numbers of viewers in the breakfast timeslot. The three main shows all had higher numbers than the previous day: Sunrise had 515,000 nationally and 310,000 in the metros, Today had 327,000 the highest national figure for month and ditto for the metro figure of 233,000, and ABC News Breakfast had 311,000 and 226,000 in the metros which were also very high figures.

That means over 1.15 million people watched the three breakfast programs yesterday, a reminder that it is a very important news slot. This was made to look even better by the fact that this week is the first period of the Easter holidays, so viewing levels have been easing all week.