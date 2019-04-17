Crikey speaks to climate change experts about last year's IPCC report, the gaps it contained, and the real picture of things to come.

(Image: Unsplash/Danting Zhu)

Last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was a landmark document, a compilation of thousands of studies that painted a grim picture of the inevitable 1.5 degree of global warming, a range of future migration and foreign policy requirements, and, without a 12-year transition from coal, an exponentially worse scenario under 2 degrees on pre-industrial levels.

But the report, almost by necessity, was largely limited to the average temperature increases and direct impacts such as heatwaves, coral bleaching and permafrost.