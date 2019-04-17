Australia views itself as Timor-Leste's liberator. But the reality is that Timor-Leste has suffered for decades because of Australia's pursuit of oil revenue above all else.

An Timor-Leste activist paint Australian Embassy's wall in 2013. (Image: EPA/Antonio Dasiparu)

When Australia and Timor-Leste finally agreed to a permanent maritime boundary last year, it seemed like the protracted dispute over lucrative oil and natural gas reserves in the Timor Sea might finally be resolved.

But this week, Guardian Australia reported that Australia has been allegedly siphoning millions of dollars worth of oil revenue off Timor-Leste. A dysfunctional parliament never got round to ratifying the treaty, so Australia continues to profit off oil fields the treaty says belong to Timor-Leste.