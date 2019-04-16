There is now a small but lucrative niche on our politics for angry white men to attack women. And One Nation is effectively exploiting it.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

The success of One Nation in the NSW upper house -- snaring a second seat to send Goulburn ex-policeman Rod Roberts to join Mark Latham, and the likely winning of a second senate spot in Queensland -- confirms that Australian politics now provides, at least for the time being, a niche for the exploitation of the resentment of conservative white males. And One Nation is the party that most effectively occupies it.

Pauline Hanson has long benefited from the public funding available through our political system, becoming a millionaire despite not being elected between 1996 and 2016. However, she is now enabling a coterie of, usually, older white males to ride on her coat-tails, even if they regularly fall out with her.