Q&A pulled in a good number of viewers, while Seven won the night through a combination of news programs and My Kitchen Rules.

The first episode of the new season of Game of Thrones was broadcast yesterday on Fox Showcase. The live broadcast from 11am to 12.06pm averaged 193,300, the repeat at 3.20pm averaged 293,600 and the third broadcast from 8.30pm averaged 263,400.

Virginia Trioli was the stand-in host for last night's episode of Q&A. The show's 572,000 national viewers (421,000 in the metros and 151,000 in the regions) doesn’t sound much but it was a respectable performance in the post 9.30pm timeslot (it started at 9.45pm) after Media Watch (918,000) and Four Corners (995,000). In fact while Seven won the night and the demos thanks to the news and My Kitchen Rules (1.28 million), the ABC ran second in the main channels behind Seven with a share of 16.9% to 16.8% for Nine.