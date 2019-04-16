Good morning, early birds. The historic Notre Dame cathedral has been engulfed with fire, and a week after the death of an Indigenous woman in police custody, her family have accused police of racial profiling and mistaken arrest. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Notre Dame Cathedral 1890-1900 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

NOTRE DAME ABLAZE

Firefighters in Paris are working to contain a catastrophic fire that has broken out in the historic Notre Dame cathedral and which has already caused the famed landmark’s spire to collapse.

Al Jazeera reports that the cause is not currently known but that the cathedral was undergoing renovations. The Guardian‘s rolling coverage says that firefighters are focusing on preventing the collapse of the northern tower and saving artwork. French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the scene, tweeted “…I am sad tonight to see this part of us burn”.

INDIGENOUS DEATH IN CUSTODY

The Guardian reports that 26-year-old Indigenous woman Cherdeena Wynne died in hospital last Tuesday, five days after being detained by police in her mother’s house in Perth. Her death comes 20 years after the woman’s father was found dead in an Albany watchhouse.

Her family have accused police of racial profiling and mistaken arrest, although police dispute allegations they did not check her ID and are not investigating the matter as a death in custody.

HEALTHY COMPETITION?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is today expected to unveil more analysis attacking Labor’s tax plans while Bill Shorten will continue Labor’s targeting of out-of-pocket health costs by announcing a $200 million pledge for free blood tests for cancer patients and older Australians.

According to The New Daily, Frydenberg will claim all Australians earning more than $40,000 will be better off under Coalition policies by 2025, while new Grattan Institute analysis ($) finds the Coalition would need to cut spending by roughly $40 billion a year by 2030 to afford the cuts and projected surplus.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

THE COMMENTARIAT

Peter Dutton – Labor’s not-so-secret weapon against Hunt and Sukkar — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “While Peter Dutton is fighting for his political life in his marginal Brisbane seat of Dickson, he is being ‘weaponised’ by Labor in its efforts to defeat two of his strongest Victorian supporters, Greg Hunt and Michael Sukkar, despite their relatively solid margins.”

Despite bad press, injecting room is doing what it was designed for — Nicolas Clark (The Age): “The injecting room opened on June 30 last year for the start of a two-year trial. The expectation for some was that it would solve the drug problems in the area and an inability to achieve this might be perceived as a failure of the injecting room itself. The issue is more complex.”

What Wigney failed to understand about harassment ($) — Sarrah Le Marquand (RendezView/Daily Telegraph): “Irrespective of his findings against The Daily Telegraph, and his apparent sympathy for Rush, it was — by any measure — a needlessly withering and tone-deaf assessment of a young woman who had shown immense courage in standing up in court in the presence of her senior peers, including of course, her Oscar-winning former co-star.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The High Court is set to determine whether a sperm donor is a legal “parent” of a female couple’s daughter he helped to raise. The Family Court ruled he is not under NSW state law, but Attorney-General Christian Porter intervened arguing the state law doesn’t apply.

Stop Adani will host a Canberra Climate Election forum with students from School Strike for Climate Action, former Chief Scientist Professor Penny Sackett, and former UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction Dr Robert Glasser.

Sydney

The Western Sydney Business Chamber will host a corporate launch of the new Bankwest Stadium with NSW Sport Minister John Sidoti , NRL CEO Todd Greenberg , and Parramatta star Peter Sterling .

Public policy expert Dr Christopher Pepin-Neff will launch Flaws: Shark Bites and Emotional Public Policymaking at the Sydney Aquarium.

Melbourne

Southbank Residents Association will host a candidate’s forum with Liberal’s Kate Ashmor , Labor’s Josh Burns, and Greens’ Steph Hodgins-May .

The Wheeler Centre will host The Fifth Estate event “Right or Duty? Compulsory Voting in Australia” with citizenship law expert Kim Rubenstein and historian Judith Brett.

Hobart

Hobart City Hall will hold a public meeting on building heights and cable car.

Darwin

The NT government is expected to release an independent report into budget repair after an investigation by businessman John Langoulant.

Perth

Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy will travel to Yangibana Crossing, a remote location in the Geraldton region, to deliver the native title consent determination in favour of the Thiin-Mah, Warriyangka, Tharrkari and Jiwarli People.

Swansea, Tasmania