Divided votes and increased competition — David Leyonhjelm's recent failure may be a bellwether for things to come on May 18.

As well as providing progressives with an opportunity for schadenfreude, yesterday's resolution of the upper house count for the New South Wales state election offered useful pointers to how the Senate result might look on May 18.

The headline-grabbing aspect of the result was the narrow failure of former Liberal Democrats senator David Leyonhjelm in his bid to keep his career afloat through a move to state politics.