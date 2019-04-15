The debate over whether Julian Assange is a journalist or not serves no purpose other than to undercut future press freedom.

It’s a dangerous moment for press freedom when governments -- and some journalists -- prioritise the privileges of the craft over fundamental human rights. Yet that’s where we seem to be with the arrest of Julian Assange for practicing journalism.

To prioritise the status of “journalist” over “journalism” is to get it precisely arse-about. Journalism is a practice. You become a journalist by practicing journalism -- digging out and spreading fact-based news, in all its glorious diversity. The practice of journalism has an important job to do: to provide the public with the information they need to exercise their own civil rights.