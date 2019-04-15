Australians are often told if they don’t like how politics is going they should do something about it. But how?

After Kerryn Phelps’ victory in Wentworth it seemed like every Tom, Dick and Jane saw an opening to be the next candidate to restore faith in democracy. But what does it actually take to run for federal parliament, let alone be in with a chance to win?

What are the basics?

Those seeking election have until April 23 to nominate and the Australian Electoral Commission is the best starting block for any aspiring candidate. Someone wishing to nominate for the Senate or the House of Representatives must be 18 or over, an Australian citizen, and be entitled to vote.