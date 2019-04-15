A look at the long list of awkward and regrettable moments from the first weekend of the campaign.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a street walk at Strathfield (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The election campaign is just days old, and the gaffes have already begun. The furious first weekend of campaigning proper produced plenty of clumsy moments -- from awkward stumbles and snarky attacks, to cringey staged social media posts. And with Australia’s politicians under the media microscope over the next month, there is plenty more weirdness to come.

Ni hao to new problems

On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison approached a woman of East Asian appearance, and greeted her with a “ni hao”. The woman responded by telling the Prime Minister she was Korean. Morrison, a proud Sydneysider, ought to have known better -- the interaction took place in Strathfield, a suburb in Sydney’s inner-west sometimes termed “little Korea”.